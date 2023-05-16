News you can trust since 1882
See the four Yorkshire coast beaches which will be flying a prestigious Blue Flag this summer

Four of the Yorkshire coast’s best beaches will be flying a prestigious Blue Flag this summer.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th May 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 10:51 BST

Scarborough North Bay, Whitby, Hornsea and Withernsea have all met the standards required.

And 10 beaches in the region were awarded the Seaside Award, including two of the Blue Flag winners.

They are: Bridlington North, Wilsthorpe, South Landing, Filey, Runswick Bay, Cayton Bay, Robin Hood’s Bay, Sandsend, Scarborough North Bay and

Sunseekers on the beach as thick sea fret in Whitby lifts over Whitby Regatta. Picture Tony Johnson.Sunseekers on the beach as thick sea fret in Whitby lifts over Whitby Regatta. Picture Tony Johnson.
Whitby.

Blue Flag is an international award managed by Keep Britain Tidy on behalf of the Foundation for Environmental Education.

It is only presented to well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes, while Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said: “Visitors to a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards.”

Members of the public enjoying a walk on the beach along the North Bay of Scarborough. picture: James Hardisty.Members of the public enjoying a walk on the beach along the North Bay of Scarborough. picture: James Hardisty.
