See what green-themed activities are going on at Whitby in libraries week

The annual Libraries Week will this year take place from October 2 to 8, and aims to highlight the range of services, resources and activities taking place in libraries across the UK.

Speakers include marine and coastal wildlife expert Jane Pottas who will be giving a talk on the effects of pollution on the local marine environment at Whitby library at 5pm on Tuesday, October 3.

Alongside this, Whitby library is working on a special art project Touch the earth gently, so people can pop into the library and have a hand in helping the team to create a wonderful piece of art.

From left, Whitby WI president Lynn Walker, secretary Heather Relf and member Sue Hurdiss with the river pollution display at Whitby library.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “We are once again supporting Libraries Week with a host of activities, talks and craft sessions on offer.

“We have an array of green-themed books, both fiction and non-fiction, on display in our libraries and staff will be on hand to offer advice on e-books and downloads.

"Borrowing library books is a great way of recycling.

“We can all make a difference to save our planet, so we urge residents to visit their local library to get some green ideas.

"It’s the little things we can all do that help make a big difference for the future of humanity.”

Local libraries can provide the full schedule of events and you can visit North Yorkshire Council’s website www.northyorks.gov.uk/leisure-tourism-and-culture/libraries/local-libraries for contact details.