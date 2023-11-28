See when Santa Express trains are running on North Yorkshire Moors Railway throughout December
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visitors can climb on board and make some enchanting memories on this ultimate festive day out from either Pickering or Grosmont Station, and enjoy an enchanting Christmas experience to see Mr Claus and his jolly helpers pass through the heritage carriages.
Those on board can also expect to meet the legendary man himself, with a special gift for all the children - if they’re on the nice list of course!
Santa’s Helpers will also be on the hour-long return journey for all the festive fun and games.
Tickets for this magical adventure aboard the Santa Express sell out quickly, so people are advised to book now.
The Santa Express runs on December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24.
Visit nymr.co.uk/santa-specials for more.
Customer services lines are open Monday to Friday 10am to 2pm.