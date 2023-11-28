News you can trust since 1882
See when Santa Express trains are running on North Yorkshire Moors Railway throughout December

North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s popular Santa Express journeys are under way - with Father Christmas and his elves ready to welcome you on dates throughout December.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Nov 2023, 07:35 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Visitors can climb on board and make some enchanting memories on this ultimate festive day out from either Pickering or Grosmont Station, and enjoy an enchanting Christmas experience to see Mr Claus and his jolly helpers pass through the heritage carriages.

Those on board can also expect to meet the legendary man himself, with a special gift for all the children - if they’re on the nice list of course!

Santa’s Helpers will also be on the hour-long return journey for all the festive fun and games.

Seven-year-old Ashleigh meets Santa on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.Seven-year-old Ashleigh meets Santa on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.
Seven-year-old Ashleigh meets Santa on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Tickets for this magical adventure aboard the Santa Express sell out quickly, so people are advised to book now.

The Santa Express runs on December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24.

Visit nymr.co.uk/santa-specials for more.

Customer services lines are open Monday to Friday 10am to 2pm.

