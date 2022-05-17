See which locomotive is heading to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway for this year's steam gala

Visitors will be able to view some iconic guest engines alongside the NYMR’s home fleet of engines – the first guest is LNER A4 Sir Nigel Gresley No. 60007, fresh from overhaul and will be back in British Rail blue livery, marking 85 years since it originally entered service in November 1937.

A second visiting engine to be announced later this summer.

The Steam Gala features an intensive timetable with services starting at 9am everyday until 7pm with special late extended services also available until 10.30pm on Friday September 23 and Saturday September 24.

Sir Nigel Gresley is coming to the North York Moors Railway for its annual steam gala in September 2022.

In addition to witnessing the steam locos along the 18 miles of scenery, there will also be the opportunity to travel by steam, along the national network, with steam services to Whitby.

Visitors can also experience a host of exciting events and activities such as the Annual Steam Gala Beer Festival at Goathland and Levisham stations with a selection of real ales and ciders from local breweries such as Helmsley Brewing Co and Whitby Brewery.

At Levisham Station, there’ll be a demonstration shunting trains and vintage stationary engine display.

Pickering Station will host an array of trade stalls featuring railway memorabilia and model railways and at Grosmont Station, visitors will be able to visit the engine shed and see some of the restoration projects taking place.

Keep your eyes peeled for this year’s limited edition navy Steam Gala t-shirt, available to purchase online or on the day, for £19.50.

Those looking to go all out during the celebrations can book their spot on a Pullman Dining Train from Grosmont with lunch services departing at 12.30pm on the Thursday and Sunday, and evening services on the Friday and Saturday departing at 7.15pm.

Day tickets for the four-day celebration of steam are now on sale and are available priced from £45, with discounted options for multi-day tickets.

Chris Price, Chief Executive Officer at NYMR, said: “The Steam Gala is without a doubt one of our favourite events in the calendar, and this year will be no different as we look forward to welcoming two iconic visiting steam engines for our guests to enjoy - especially Sir Nigel Gresley which has recently undergone a 10-year overhaul.

"Tickets for this much-loved event usually fly out the door, and is a great opportunity to see so many locomotives in steam."