Children at Fylingdales and Hawsker-cum-Stainscare Schools, both part of the Heritage Coast Federation, ran a design competition in July and the designs of several youngsters were combined to create the finished pieces.

The illustrations from the children were all mapped out using GPS – and parents and children went into school on Sunday September 4 to create the work with the Fields of Vision Land artists.

Both pieces into the Tour of Britain Land Art competition as well.

The Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre School Dracula-themed Neck and Neck land art welcomes Tour of Britain cyclists. Taken from video footage by KWD Aerial Photography.

Headteacher Helen Thompson said: “The children were all incredibly excited to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the Tour of Britain race coming right past our schools gates.

"There was an amazing atmosphere at both sites as the children clapped and cheered for the cyclists and the support vehicles.

"All of the classes have started the new academic year by learning about the race and this has been linked across a range of different subjects.

"There has been a real buzz in the classes and there has been a wealth of learning through the development of the land art, as we saw the children's initial designs being transferred to such a large scale using GPS.

Gulls and Buoys land art at Fylingdales School. PIcture from footage by Field of Vision.

"We are very grateful to all of the families who joined us on Sunday to create these pieces and to the Fields of Vision team for turning our vision into a reality.”

The race, which has been staged across the country, was being broadcast in more than 150 countries, bringing the stunning scenery of North Yorkshire and the excitement of the prestigious sporting spectacle to millions of people.

The television audience for last year’s race grew by a third, with global viewing figures of more than 16 million, after it returned following a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.