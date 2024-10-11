Select East Yorkshire schools to take part in creative music project focused on saving the planet

Classically Yours is a programme of high quality live orchestral music in the East Riding of Yorkshire. It brings the best British orchestras to the East Riding, sharing their passion for live music.

Young people across East Riding are working alongside professional musicians from orchestra Sinfonia Viva to tackle the emotive subject of global warming.

ENERGY is a musical expedition to a brighter future that explores innovative solutions to the energy and climate crises through composition of new music. This large-scale creative project is part of East Riding’s Classically Yours programme, bringing professional orchestras to East Riding to share their passion for live music with communities.

Working with Sinfonia Viva and one of the UK’s foremost music leaders James Redwood, young people from four schools and East Riding Schools Music Service’s ERock ensemble will create their own music and songs to tell the story of ENERGY in a series of collaborative workshops. Students from eight other schools will also be busy exploring the energy theme and rehearsing the ENERGY songs with Sinfonia Viva in preparation for a final performance.

Hundreds of young people will join with orchestra Sinfonia Viva at Bridlington Spa on Thursday, 24 October 2024 for what promises to be an inspiring performance telling the story of ENERGY.

The concert will take place at 1.15pm and the public concert will take place at 7pm. Tickets are £11 and are available from www.bridspa.com.

The performance of ENERGY will be streamed to schools across the East Riding, as part of the Local Music Education Partnership’s Creativity Week, as well as nationally.

Nicola Dixon, Arts Development Officer, East Riding Council said: “ENERGY has encouraged young people to engage creatively with an issue that will define their future. It is a powerful tool for raising awareness among peers and adults alike. It has given young people a way to talk, express their emotions, hopes, and concerns about the world they’re inheriting and is something we all need to see and hear.”

Becky West, Regional Producer North Orchestras Live said: “Our Classically Yours programme in East Riding provides inspiring opportunities for young people to hear a professional orchestra for the first time. Not only that, with ENERGY young people get to write their own music and perform this live with the orchestra. I can’t wait to see the exciting journey ENERGY will take them on and hear what young people think about the most pressing issue of our time.”