Series of Orangery Concerts to take place at Sewerby Hall and Gardens

Sewerby Hall and Gardens will be be hosting four afternoons of music in the Orangery this month.

Sunday, March 13 at 1:30pm, will see Sax Forte appearing in the Orangery. The York-based quartet demonstrate the versatility of the saxophone, particularly of the classical repertoire.

Sunday, March 20, sees The Assembly Line Ukulele Band playing a mix of jazz, blues, folk, and pop. This unique band are made up of seniors from all over East Yorkshire, and formed in 2014 when a group of friends who played at Beverley and Hornsea got together to perform.

Another band will appear in the Orangery on Sunday, March 27 at 2pm, when the well-established Bridlington Excelsior Brass Band play. The band have been performing for 100 years, and enjoy delighting local audiences.

On Thursday, March 31, the Ukes of Hazard will appear once again at Sewerby. The ukulele band will be performing a range of classic hits which the audience can sing along to. The performance will start at 2pm.