Service held to commemorate 40th anniversary of double fishing boat tragedy at Flamborough
The service, which took place on Tuesday, May 7, was attended by past and present lifeboat crew from Bridlington, Filey and Flamborough, along with Julie Toft and Clive Brigham who lost family members in the tragedy.
Roger Mokryj, one of only two survivors from the East Midlands Gas fishing party aboard North Wind III, also made the journey from North Yorkshire to attend.
At 10am, Mark Smales of the Flamborough Fishermen's Memorial Group, opened the proceedings and Captain David Freeman, Flamborough Lifeboat Operations Manager, gave a brief account covering the loss of Carole Sandra and North Wind III.
The commemoration was conducted by Father Tony Wilson, Lifeboat Chaplain, followed by readings of scriptures by Robert Graham, St Michael's Church, Bempton.
Nine wreaths were laid at the memorial stone in Chapel Street by family members, the Parish Council, North Landing Fishermen, the Bridlington, Filey and Flamborough lifeboat stations, children from the local School Council and the Flamborough Fishermen's Memorial Group.
Flamborough RNLI had laid a wreath at sea in remembrance of the seven lives lost in the tragedy on May 5.
Helmsman Scott Vardy, who laid the wreath, said: “We’re a small village community and the events of that day will remain close to our hearts for a long time.”
