Services resume on North Yorkshire Moors Railway after they are halted by lineside fire

Fire crews were called to an incident near the A169

Fire crews from Whitby, Kirkbymoorside, Malton, Helmsley, Robin Hoods Bay, Thirsk, Danby, Sherburn, Goathland and Boroughbridge attended the incident which occurred at 12.22.

The crews tackled two large seats of fire, measuring approximately one square kilometre each.

They used back pack sprayers and beaters to extinguish the fire.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway is popular with visitors from across the world

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire fire and rescue service said: "Crews left the site at around 8pm last night but we have two pumps and an off-road fire unit heading to the scene today to damp down hotspots along the bankside."

In a statement on their Facebook page North Yorkshire Moors Railway said: "We can confirm that there has been a lineside fire at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR), which broke out at around 1 o'clock on the stretch of line between Goathland and Levisham Stations.