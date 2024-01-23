'Set to be a real spectacle' - Royal Scot set to replace Britannia at North Yorkshire Moors Railway over half-term

Royal Scot is the new star attraction at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway over February half-term.

Work on the previously announced guest locomotive, No. 70000 Britannia, has been delayed due to awaiting parts needed for vital repairs.

Alongside the seat-allocated tickets on board the Royal Scot, families can take part in a range of half-term activities, including a fun-packed interactive fairy tale themed show on 13th February, for two to seven-year-olds, with Story Craft Theatre, in the cosy classroom at Pickering Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interactive signal box demonstrations are also on offer for families to experience the inner workings, while crafty corner sessions will encourage children to unleash their artistic side by creating masterpieces inspired by the golden age of steam locomotives, on February 12 and 16.

Laura Strangeway, Acting CEO at NYMR, said: “Sometimes these things happen in the railway world with delays to repairs, but we are so excited to be open over February half-term, and even more so now that Royal Scot is involved.

"It’s set to be a real spectacle.”

Named Royal Scot after the Royal Scots regiment, the original 6100 was the first of its class, built in 1927 by the North British Locomotive Company in Glasgow.

Dates, times and fares

Running every day from Saturday February 10 to Sunday February 18, with two return services to Grosmont only departing from Pickering at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm, 3.10pm return; adult: £45, child free, dog: £3.

Members: adult: £22.50, children and dogs free.