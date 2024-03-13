Sewerby Hall and Gardens have announced that the Canine Carnival will be returning on Sunday, September 15.

Following the success of the event in 2023, which helped raise over £1300 of vital funds for partners Jerry Green Dog Rescue, dog owners and their families will return to steal the judges’ hearts, win a rosette, become Best in Show, or even pick up the coveted trophy for the Dog of Sewerby Hall 2024.

The Canine Carnival is hosted in partnership with Jerry Green Dog Rescue, who for over 60 years have rescued, cared for, and rehomed over 44,000 dogs in need of a second chance. With a community outreach programme in East Yorkshire, as well as three centres across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, Jerry Green Dog Rescue continue to provide a safe place for homeless dogs and to seek new loving places for them to live.

Guaranteed to get tails wagging, this doggy delightful day will have lots on offer, including the Fun Dog Show, demonstrations, dog agility, face painting, competitions, a dog zone, pick' n mix, scent work, ball pools, educational talks, and lots more.

2024 will also see the return of demonstration ring activities including demonstrations from Bishop Burton College and the dog/catwalk, in which dogs get the chance to strut their stuff in an outfit supplied by Oh My Dog of Beverley! Not forgetting the opportunity to go doggy shopping to pick up a treat (or two!), take time out for a bite to eat and drink, and explore everything else Sewerby Hall and Gardens has to offer including the House, Gardens, and Zoo.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue Event Fundraising Lead, Charlotte Toplass, said: "We are delighted to be returning to Sewerby Hall and Gardens for a second year. We hope everyone can come along, have some fun and help us raise some pounds for our pooches. The support will help us transform the lives of rescue dogs in need of care. See you on Sunday, September 15."

The Canine Carnival will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Normal admission prices for Sewerby Hall and Gardens will apply, on the day or by prior online booking - dogs will be free of charge. Only assistance dogs are allowed in the house and zoo.

The dog show categories will be payable and bookable on the day.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: "This new event was great fun last year. It was lovely to see so much support, and I am sure it will prove just as popular again. We can't wait to see all the dogs and their owners returning to Sewerby Hall and Gardens, and the atmosphere on the day for all our visitors will be wonderful!"

Event information can be found at: https://www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/canine-carnival/ and on social media for Sewerby Hall and Gardens.