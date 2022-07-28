Sewerby Hall and Gardens offering four free activity days for children receiving free school meals

Participants can book on to either a morning or afternoon session and enjoy the rest of the day on a self-led visit exploring Sewerby Hall and Gardens. Photo submitted

The venue will be offering four free activity days over the course of the summer holidays.

The activity days will run on August 15, 16, 22 and 23 and will be free to eligible participants and their families.

Participants can book on to either a morning or afternoon session and enjoy the rest of the day on a self-led visit exploring Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morning sessions will run from 10am till 12.30pm, with lunch provided from 12.30pm. Afternoon sessions will run from 1pm till 3.30pm, with lunch provided from noon.

A spokesperson said: “Entry to Sewerby Hall and Gardens for all participants will be from 9.30am.

“These are bookable events and numbers are limited, so contact the Welcome Centre to secure a place, by calling 01262 673769.

“Children must be accompanied at all times by at least one responsible adult, and must not be left without a guardian. Parents will be admitted free with a participating child.