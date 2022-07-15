Sewerby Hall and Gardens reveals packed programme of activities for the summer holidays

The Makara Morris Dancers will be one of many attractions at the Yorkshire Day celebrations on Monday, Auguist 1. Photo submitted

The highlight will once again be Yorkshire Day on Monday, August 1, with the traditional celebrations, including the Chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor John Whittle, reading the Proclamation, and a chance to take part in Yorkshire Pudding and spoon races; make a Yorkshire flag; listen to local music by The Assembly Line in The Orangery; watch the Makara Morris Dancers; and take part in a Rusticus Encounter with the charismatic Pirate Captain. There will also be Morris dancing, and flat cap flinging, and in the Edwardian kitchen there will be some recipes from the archive to take home.

Six weeks of fun over the summer will include Rusticus Encounters with the Pirate Captain every Monday; Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre on Tuesdays, with King Arthur; face painting and magic shows every Wednesday; Rusticus Adventures on Thursdays, looking at Myths and Monsters; Wildcats events and zookeeper talks and activities on Fridays; and a Rusticus Adventure Trail on Saturdays. There will be Punch and Judy shows every Sunday.

Tuesdays in August (except August 2) will also include Creative Music Workshops, exploring many creative music making activities for young participants aged 6 to 14 for fun music making.

Families can take part in a Rusticus Encounter with the charismatic Pirate Captain at Sewerby Hall and Gardens. Photo submitted

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “The Summer of Fun at Sewerby Hall and Gardens has become an integral part of the school holidays, and 2022 promises to be another great summer, with a fantastic programme of events for all the family.”

Marie Gascoigne, general manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “Yorkshire Day and the whole Summer of Fun are always very popular events, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors all summer long for a great day out.”