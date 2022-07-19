Sewerby Hall and Gardens scoops 2022 Travellers Choice Award from Trip Advisor.

The team at Sewerby Hall and Gardens are celebrating after winning a 2022 Travellers Choice Award from Trip Advisor. Photo submitted

The award is given to attractions which ‘consistently deliver amazing experiences’ and have received ‘positive reviews and ratings over the last year’.

The accolade means that Sewerby Hall and Gardens is in the Top 10% of attractions worldwide.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “This is great news and well deserved by everyone involved in running Sewerby Hall and Gardens. We know just what a gem we have here in the East Riding, and it is pleasing to see that so many visitors agree!

“Well done to all the staff and volunteers involved, and thanks to all the visitors who have given such consistent feedback and positive reviews once again.”