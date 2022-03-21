Sewerby Hall and Gardens team preparing for a packed summer season

A full season of events and activities is planned at Sewerby Hall and Gardens for 2022.

The house, gardens, zoo and cafe will be open seven days a week, and a full season of events and activities is planned for 2022.

Over the coming weeks and months, visitors can look forward to the Return of Easter Adventures; the Spring Spectacular; and the Summer of Fun, as well as car rallies in June, July and August.

May will also see the opening of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, visiting Sewerby Hall and Gardens for the first time, and running until July.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “It’s very exciting that we can launch a whole summer season at Sewerby Hall and Gardens for the first time for a while!

“We have a great line-up of events and activities planned this year for all the family, from the traditional Easter Sunday jousting through to exhibitions and a range of outdoor activities throughout the season. And of course the gardens and the zoo are well worth a visit at any time of the year.

“I look forward to a great summer season at this truly wonderful venue.”