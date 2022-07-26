Sewerby Hall and Gardens to celebrate Yorkshire Day with a packed events programme

The Makara Morris Dancers will entertain visitors at Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Monday, August 1.

Yorkshire Day will take place on Monday, August 1.

The popular venue’s traditional celebrations includes the Chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor John Whittle, reading the Proclamation at 11.47am.

There will be the chance to take part in Yorkshire pudding and spoon races; make a Yorkshire flag; listen to local music by The Assembly Line in The Orangery; watch the Makara Morris Dancers; and take part in a Rusticus Encounter with the charismatic Pirate Captain.

There will also be flat cap flinging, and in the Edwardian kitchen, there will be some recipes from the archive to take home.