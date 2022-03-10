Sewerby Hall and Gardens to host three great nights of outdoor cinema over the August Bank Holiday

Sewerby Hall and Gardens will host three great nights of outdoor cinema over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The ‘West Side Story Outdoor Cinema Experience’ will be held on Friday, August 26 while Abba fans should save the date of Saturday, August 27 for the ‘Abba Outdoor Cinema Experience’.

The three-day exstravaganza will finish with ‘Harry Potter Outdoor Cinema Experience’ on Sunday, August 28.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “After the huge success of our previous Outdoor Cinema events, we can’t wait for this long weekend of brilliant films!

“Bring a chair, a rug, and a picnic, and enjoy the entertainment in a superb setting!”

Go to www.facebook.com/events/264098045797012, www.facebook.com/events/472947751063630 or www.facebook.com/events/632156304658446 to books tickets and find out more information.

