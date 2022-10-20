Sewerby Hall and Gardens zoo is set to reopen tomorrow (Friday) after lifting of bird flu restrictions

The reopening of the zoo at Sewerby Hall coincides with Spooky Sewerby, featuring fun events and activities throughout the half term week. Photo submitted

The zoo has been closed since early September, after the whole area around Sewerby Hall and Gardens was placed into a protection zone, following local cases of avian flu.

That protection zone is now being lifted, but a nationwide surveillance zone remains in force, meaning that visitors will find some changes in the zoo.

The new walkthrough aviary will still be unable to operate as a walkthrough facility, although visitors can still see the large and varied collection of ducks it contains.

There will be disinfectant mats at the entrances and exits to the zoo, and plenty of hand sanitiser will be available, as well as hand wash facilities. Visitors are also asked to avoid any contact with the animals and birds, and to keep a distance from the front of each enclosure.

It will not be possible to resume the regular programme of animal encounters at this stage, but the situation will be monitored over coming weeks.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said : “We are absolutely delighted that we are able to welcome visitors to the zoo, and the team in the zoo can’t wait to see visitors again! We do ask all visitors to the zoo to use the hand sanitiser or wash their hands, and to follow the simple, but important, rules in place, to protect the animals and birds.

“It’s also great news that we can stick with our original decision to reduce our prices over the half term holiday, meaning that we can offer exceptional value for a day out next week!”