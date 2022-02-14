Sewerby Hall prepares to welcome visitors during the half term holidays

Visitors to Sewerby Hall can download the free Love Exploring app to their mobile devices and enjoy a dinosaur safari.

The grounds will be open daily and entry is free.

The zoo and the Clock Tower Café will also be open daily as will the house itself from 19 to 27 February.

A spokesman said: “The grounds look stunning at this time of the year, with thousands of winter bulbs now in flower.

“Entry to the grounds is free throughout half term, but admission prices will apply to the house and the zoo.

“The Art of the Menu exhibition in the house goes back to 1934, when the famous department store Harrods hosted an exhibition of ceramic tableware painted by contemporary artists, called Modern Art for the Table.

“The show was rooted in the Arts and Crafts Movement’s idea that everyday household objects should be works of art. It exhibited wares painted by Laura Knight and Graham Sutherland, amongst others.

“The new exhibition charts the story behind the Harrods exhibition and features tableware painted by artists involved in the original.”