Sewerby Hall unveils new art installation by Marianne Walker

Kin, the new artwork by Marianne Walker, can be viewed by visitors to the East Wing of Sewerby Hall.

Marianne Walker is an award-winning contemporary artist who was born in Bridlington in 1970 and is currently based in London.

Her practice is an exploration of drawing in conversation with the material remains of the past. She is fascinated by the malleability of history and the storytelling possibilities of archaeology.

The title of Walker’s installation Kin points to the shared cultural and archaeological histories found in the landscape of East Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has made a number of new fragmentary three-dimensional drawings that build on these histories.

Thework spans eons of time referencing the Jurassic, Mesolithic, Iron Age, Roman and early Medieval eras.

In addition, important figures from East Yorkshire such as St Hilda and Amy Johnson are referenced, as well as works that use recognisable objects such as ceramics for playful extrapolations of drawing.

Marianne Walker said: “It was an honour to have been awarded this commission. The local, national and internationally important history of the area is hugely inspirational and I have felt a keen sense of responsibility in working with it.”

Janice Smith, curator of Sewerby Hall and Gardens, added: “Marianne’s installation is a unique visual response to the rich archeological and historical legacy which celebrates this part of our special landscape.

“Make time to see it!”