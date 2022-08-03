Sewerby Hall’s new Fakes exhibition looks at some of the most notorious forgeries of all time

This Jemmy Hirst 'bank note' is part of the exhibition at Sewerby Hall. Photo submitted

The display, entitled Fakes, presents some of the most famous, notorious and juiciest stories of all time, in the fields of antiques, furniture, coins, archaeology, and art.

Researched and written by curator Janice Smith and museums registrar Dr David Marchant, the exhibition aims at an adult audience with an interest in how some of the most notorious forgeries of all time were perpetrated.

One story featured is a fraud carried out against the Palace of Versailles, involving fake furniture purporting to be from the reign of Louis XV, and the remarkable manner in which the fraud was exposed.

Some fake cigarettes (courtesy of the trading standards team). Photo submitted

Closer to home, the exhibition looks at the notorious archaeological forgery of the ‘Piltdown Man’, which may even have involved Sir Arthur Conan Doyle!

Janice Smith said: “It has been absolutely fascinating to research these notorious fakes and unearth some very complex stories behind some intriguing mysteries and tales of deception!”