Sewerby Squirrels sessions make a welcome return to Sewerby Hall and Gardens

Sewerby Squirrels sessions take place every Monday morning.

Every Monday, Sewerby Hall and Gardens offers books to read, a sensory area, and a themed activity to enjoy, with sessions running between 10am and 11:30am.

The first event of 2022 will take place on Monday (January 10) and will see little ones take part in an Amy Johnson themed craft session, where they can cut, stick, and draw to produce flight-themed creations, including making a giant aeroplane together.

On Monday, January 17, children can take part in a Beach Explorers morning, enjoying sand play, beach themed toys, and dressing up. Participants are advised to bring a change of clothes with them.

Things turn historical on January 24 with an activity all about Edwardian Cleaning. Under 5s can try their hands at cleaning just like the inhabitants of Sewerby Hall back in 1910.

On January 31, children are invited along to a Garden Themed Craft event.

A spokesman said: “There are limited places available for each session, so booking is recommended. Ask in the Welcome Centre or call 01262 673769.”

Lucy Cooke, under 5s learning co-ordinator at Sewerby Hall, said: “It’s great to welcome under 5s to Sewerby Hall every week and see them enjoying our Sewerby Squirrels sessions. With a variety of activities on offer, each week there is something different to experience.”