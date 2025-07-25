"She remembers me - she's home”: Humberside Police Dog and ex-officer are reunited after retirement

PC Phil Lusby passing on Quinta's lead to her former handler, Mick Tune.

A Humberside Police Dog has been finally reunited with her former handler after the intention to work together and retire together did not go to plan.

Quinta started working as a Humberside Police Dog approximately eight years ago, coming over from Holland to begin work.

PC Mick Tune was initially working in another role across Humberside Police but had always wanted to specialise as a dog handler, so applied for the vacancy at the time. He met Quinta and the pair hit it off instantly, with Mick deciding that the dream team could work together and then retire together – Quinta had found her forever home.

The pair worked numerous jobs together, with Quinta proving to be a true sniffing super hound when it came to finding vulnerable people. Her scent work was second to none and they helped a huge number of people throughout their time in the force. She also bravely took down a man with a machete one early summer morning in Scunthorpe.

Quinta won at the regional police dog trials at West Yorkshire in March 2024.

Quinta settled in at home with Mick’s wife, and despite them both bidding for Mick’s affection - Sharon loved her very much. It was often a game over who was on the receiving end of Mick’s hugs with Quinta laying in a ‘huff’ on the floor.

In 2022 Mick’s wife was diagnosed with cancer and Mick took early retirement to spend time with her and his family. However, Quinta was too young to retire and had to leave her home with the couple to continue her work with Humberside Police.

PC Phil Lusby became her new handler, and made a vow that when Quinta retired, Mick and Sharon would have the option to have her back at home.

Quinta went on to work well with Phil, and both Mick and Sharon travelled to Scotland to proudly watch the duo perform at the National police dog trials in 2024.

Mick Tune's late wife Sharon unfortunately did not get to see Quinta return home.

Despite Phil’s love for Quinta when it came to her retirement, he kept his promise. However Quinta’s return home was bittersweet, as Sharon passed away in February 2025.

Although Sharon was unable to see Quinta’s return home, the lively dog continues to bring fun, love and comfort to Mick after the loss of his wife.

Mick said: "There was a lot of emotions when Phil and Humberside Police passed over the lead and allowed Quinta to come back home to begin her retirement.

“To say I am honoured is an understatement as this little firecracker of a dog has over the past eight years been an immense asset to both the force and Phil and myself who have been fortunate to be considered her handlers.

“When I retired in 2022 and passed the lead to Phil I did so with complete confidence that they would both continue to work hard and excel which they have with outstanding results both on the streets and on the trials field.

“I am now hopeful that Phil has the confidence in me to hand the lead back to ensure Quinta has an epic retirement.

“To have been fortunate along with Sharon to watch both compete with the UK's elite at the National trials was a very proud moment indeed and one that is a true highlight for me, alongside the regular updates when ‘the girl done good’.

“Today is however somewhat poignant as many will know what a special place Sharon held in her heart for this little dog. However, I am confident that from above she's watched us all today and I can feel her say ‘right that's it now, no more dogs!’

“Quinta ran up to me and gave me a ‘Mali hug’! She remembers me - she's home”.