Shed damaged after 'controlled' burning accidentally spreads in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue services were called to a property in Scalby, Scarborough after a shed was damaged.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST

The incident happened on Tuesday July 12 at around 5.25pm.

Firefighters from Scarborough and Filey responsed to a report of a garden shed alight.

On arrival, crews found the garden shed which measured 5m x 5m alight.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a shed fire in Scarborough.North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a shed fire in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a shed fire in Scarborough.
Crews used a 45mm main jet to extinguish the fire and dampen down the surrounding area.

The shed and its contents were 100% damaged by the fire and crews also gave advice to the homeowner.

The cause of the fire was accidental and was due to fire spread from nearby controlled burning.

Also on the evening of Tuesday July 12, firefighters rescued three people stuck in a theatre lift on Westborough.

Crews were able to isolate the lift and release the occupants using lift keys and hand tools before issuing advice to on site staff to contact an engineer.

Then later on in the night, a crew from Scarborough attended an automatic fire alarm activation at an industrial property on Dunslow Road.

This was found to be a false alarm caused by a fault in the sprinkler system activating alarm.

Related topics:ScarboroughScalbyFiley