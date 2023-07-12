Shed damaged after 'controlled' burning accidentally spreads in Scarborough

The incident happened on Tuesday July 12 at around 5.25pm.

Firefighters from Scarborough and Filey responsed to a report of a garden shed alight.

On arrival, crews found the garden shed which measured 5m x 5m alight.

Crews used a 45mm main jet to extinguish the fire and dampen down the surrounding area.

The shed and its contents were 100% damaged by the fire and crews also gave advice to the homeowner.

The cause of the fire was accidental and was due to fire spread from nearby controlled burning.

Also on the evening of Tuesday July 12, firefighters rescued three people stuck in a theatre lift on Westborough.

Crews were able to isolate the lift and release the occupants using lift keys and hand tools before issuing advice to on site staff to contact an engineer.

Then later on in the night, a crew from Scarborough attended an automatic fire alarm activation at an industrial property on Dunslow Road.