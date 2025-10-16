Sherburn runners raise over £12,000 for Saint Catherine’s in memory of John Worthy
The trio took on the challenge in honour of John Worthy, the grandfather of one of the runners, George Worthy, who had been facing the most difficult chapter of his life.
Before his passing, John expressed one heartfelt wish - that George would “give back to the community that has given so much to us”.
Moved by his grandfather’s words and inspired by the compassionate care that Saint Catherine’s provides to patients and their families, George and his friends decided to dedicate their run to the hospice.
Their aim was simple — to ensure that others could receive the same level of comfort, dignity, and support that John and many others have found there.
The community rallied behind them, offering encouragement, donations, and heartfelt messages throughout the 24-hour challenge.
When the final lap was complete, the team had raised an astonishing £12,036 — a testament to both their determination and the impact John Worthy had on those around him.
Saint Catherine’s Hospice provides vital care to individuals and families facing terminal illness, relying heavily on donations and community support to continue its work.
The funds raised will go directly toward helping others receive the same care that meant so much to John and his loved ones.
John Worthy’s memory continues to shine through the compassion of others — a reminder that kindness, like the runners’ footsteps, can go a long way.