Shock as adults poke and children throw stones at 'Lizzie' the seal in Bridlington

Lizzie resting on the Slipway - Image: Emily Mayman/BDMLR

In the past few weeks she has since relocated herself to Bridlington and has resumed her rest - feed - rest pattern.

A spokesperson for BDMLR said that the organsation has received numerous reports of her being harassed by some members of public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These reports have included dogs being allowed to approach her, children throwing stones at her, adults poking and prodding her sides, clicking and clapping to get a reaction, flying drones in to her space, approached for selfies, throwing food at her, and shouting.

Cones erected around Lizzie to encourage people to keep their distance Image: Emily Mayman/BDMLR

The spokesperson said: “She is a wild mammal that deserves better than this.

“At present she is resting and recuperating after her journey from Hull, where she has lost some body condition however is still a strong female Grey seal who will defend herself if she has to.

“Relocating her will cause her stress which is presently unnecessary as she isn't the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seals can inflict nasty bites if harassed, and causing them to flee in to water means they can injure people in the way as well as themselves.

Lizzie recuperating - Image: Emily Mayman/BDMLR

“Seals haul out for many hours at a time to rest and relax, and they do not need to be wet or in the water.

“If you see someone causing a disturbance please contact us at BDMLR and we will send one of our Marine Mammal Medics to come and check her over.

“BDMLR works with local officers under Operation Seabird and are keen to make sure she remains safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you must go and see her, please stay as far away from her as possible, remain quiet, and use long zooms on your camera to make sure she isn't aware of your presence.

“Avoid posting about her on social media because this encourages more people to go and see her who may not have the best intentions around her.