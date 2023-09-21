News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

Shoezone to reopen soon in Bridlington with a new modern look and launch of new brands

Footwear retailer, Shoezone, is set to reopen its store in Bridlington on Saturday, September 23.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 21st Sep 2023, 18:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 18:40 BST
Shoezone has moved from its old location on Prince Street, and will now be reopening in Bridlington's Promenade Shopping Centre.Shoezone has moved from its old location on Prince Street, and will now be reopening in Bridlington's Promenade Shopping Centre.
Shoezone has moved from its old location on Prince Street, and will now be reopening in Bridlington's Promenade Shopping Centre.

The renewed space at Promenade Shopping Centre (Unit 29 Princess Terrace), returns with a bigger selection for customers, including an exciting range of new brands.

To celebrate the relaunch of the store, shoezone will have a number of special opening offers for customers, including savings on a selection of various styles and other seasonal offers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From Monday to Saturday, the store will open 9am – 5.30 pm, and 10.30 am – 4.30 pm on Sunday.

Now with a new location and more product offerings, shoezone will stock its own brands alongside a huge range of exciting name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet and Kickers.

Most Popular

Debbie Durham, Store Manager of the modernised store, also shares the news that a new vacancy has been filled, bringing more job opportunities to the area.

Anthony Smith, Shoezone Chief Executive said: “It is exciting to be reopening our store in Bridlington, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them back into the store.”

Bridlington residents can visit the relaunched store fin the Shopping Centre rom Saturday, September 23.

Visit shoezone.com for more information.

Related topics:Bridlington