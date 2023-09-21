Shoezone has moved from its old location on Prince Street, and will now be reopening in Bridlington's Promenade Shopping Centre.

The renewed space at Promenade Shopping Centre (Unit 29 Princess Terrace), returns with a bigger selection for customers, including an exciting range of new brands.

To celebrate the relaunch of the store, shoezone will have a number of special opening offers for customers, including savings on a selection of various styles and other seasonal offers.

From Monday to Saturday, the store will open 9am – 5.30 pm, and 10.30 am – 4.30 pm on Sunday.

Now with a new location and more product offerings, shoezone will stock its own brands alongside a huge range of exciting name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet and Kickers.

Debbie Durham, Store Manager of the modernised store, also shares the news that a new vacancy has been filled, bringing more job opportunities to the area.

Anthony Smith, Shoezone Chief Executive said: “It is exciting to be reopening our store in Bridlington, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.

"We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them back into the store.”

Bridlington residents can visit the relaunched store fin the Shopping Centre rom Saturday, September 23.