Shop owner and artist Christine Cox buys back her own paintings at auction
When Christine Cox saw two paintings for sale in a Harrogate auction she just had to have them – because they were her own work.
The distinctive panels are made from birch wood. The designs are drawn on birch wood, each piece is cut out with a fretsaw, sanded and hand painted, assembled and glued to a hardboard background and framed.
The Picasso-esque pictures – called Town Crier and Turpin – were crafted in the 1970s and Miss Cox does not know how they ended up in Morphets Auctioneers.
"A friend saw them in the catalogue, told me about them and I just had to buy them back,” she said. Miss Cox put in a high bid – she declined to reveal the sum – to secure the two pieces. They can be seen with more of her artwork in the shop she runs – Ancient and Modern Collectables – in Hanover Road, Scarborough. Miss Cox is a self-taught artist and has had many exhibitions.