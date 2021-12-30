Shoppers praised after donating 575 meals during Tesco Food Collection

Shoppers in Bridlington donated 575 meals during the Tesco collection.

During the twice-yearly Tesco Food Collection, customers were asked to donate long-life food to support FareShare and the Trussell Trust.

Stores across the UK reported that customers had given the highest volume of food donations to support local charities since the start of the pandemic, providing 1.57m meals during the campaign, with shoppers in Bridlington donating 575 meals.

The donations support foodbanks in the Trussell Trust’s network provide emergency parcels and help FareShare supply thousands of frontline charities.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Batty, chief executive at FareShare Yorkshire, said shoppers’ donations would make a huge difference to the frontline charities they supplied.

He said: “The food collection is so important to FareShare because donations of long-life items means we are able to compliment the fresh food that we receive year round from Tesco with staples like rice, tinned vegetables and tea and coffee.