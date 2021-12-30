Shoppers praised after donating 575 meals during Tesco Food Collection
Generous Tesco shoppers in Bridlington have been thanked after donating more than 500 meals worth of food to help charities feed people during the winter months.
During the twice-yearly Tesco Food Collection, customers were asked to donate long-life food to support FareShare and the Trussell Trust.
Stores across the UK reported that customers had given the highest volume of food donations to support local charities since the start of the pandemic, providing 1.57m meals during the campaign, with shoppers in Bridlington donating 575 meals.
The donations support foodbanks in the Trussell Trust’s network provide emergency parcels and help FareShare supply thousands of frontline charities.
Gareth Batty, chief executive at FareShare Yorkshire, said shoppers’ donations would make a huge difference to the frontline charities they supplied.
He said: “The food collection is so important to FareShare because donations of long-life items means we are able to compliment the fresh food that we receive year round from Tesco with staples like rice, tinned vegetables and tea and coffee.
“Thank you to every single Tesco customer that donated to the food collection this year – your generous donations will help us to continue supporting local charities and community groups that are helping to feed people in need this winter.”