Shortlisted nominees for Chairman's Awards 2025 from around Bridlington and East Riding
And the shortlisted nominees have been announced for the 2025 Chairman’s Awards.
Here’s the list:
Chairman’s Built Heritage Award
Single New Dwellings, Conversions and Minor Works Category
10 Dale Road, Welton
20 High Street, Bridlington
Drewton Ltd, South Cave
Commercial Development and Major Schemes Category
Champney Treasure House, Beverley
Hotham Hall
Risby Homes Ltd, Cottingham
Chairman’s Business Award
Up to 50 Employees Category
And Marketing Ltd, Howden
FabTraining Ltd, Driffield
Lazy Bean, Skirlaugh
51 and Over Employees Category
Everard Group Ltd, Newport
Peak Security, Bridlington
Soanes Poultry Ltd, Middleton on the Wolds
Special Business Award
Siemens Mobility, Goole
Chairman’s Community Award
Group Category
Humber Wellbeing Hub, Hessle
Rewilding Youth, Flamborough
Unique Friends, Gilberdyke
Individual Category:
Katy Smith, Hedon
Ryan Gardiner, Goole
Susan Hickson Marsay, MBE, Hornsea
Chairman’s Sport Award
Talented Performer Category
Karen Turner, Driffield
Luca Lamplough, Hedon
Owen Garsides, Cottingham
Team/Club Category
Beverley Braves
Driffield Lawn Tennis Club
Eastrington Sports Club
East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Chairman, Coun Linda Bayram, will present the awards at an event taking place in May and said: ‘’As we mark the 25th anniversary of the Chairman’s Awards, it is truly inspiring to see the remarkable achievements and dedication of our nominees.
‘’We are proud to celebrate their efforts, and I very much look forward to announcing the winners.’’
Visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/chairmansawardsor more information and to see previous winners.
