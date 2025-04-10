Shortlisted nominees for Chairman's Awards 2025 from around Bridlington and East Riding

By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th Apr 2025, 09:33 BST
This year marks a special milestone as East Riding of Yorkshire Council celebrate 25 years of recognising the outstanding contributions of individuals, businesses, and projects that have made a significant impact on our community.

And the shortlisted nominees have been announced for the 2025 Chairman’s Awards.

Here’s the list:

Chairman’s Built Heritage Award

Alec WG Hall Ltd - Chairman's Business Award - under 51 employees categoryAlec WG Hall Ltd - Chairman's Business Award - under 51 employees category
Alec WG Hall Ltd - Chairman's Business Award - under 51 employees category

Single New Dwellings, Conversions and Minor Works Category

10 Dale Road, Welton

20 High Street, Bridlington

Drewton Ltd, South Cave

Commercial Development and Major Schemes Category

Champney Treasure House, Beverley

Hotham Hall

Risby Homes Ltd, Cottingham

Chairman’s Business Award

Up to 50 Employees Category

And Marketing Ltd, Howden

FabTraining Ltd, Driffield

Lazy Bean, Skirlaugh

51 and Over Employees Category

Everard Group Ltd, Newport

Peak Security, Bridlington

Soanes Poultry Ltd, Middleton on the Wolds

Special Business Award

Siemens Mobility, Goole

Chairman’s Community Award

Group Category

Humber Wellbeing Hub, Hessle

Rewilding Youth, Flamborough

Unique Friends, Gilberdyke

Individual Category:

Katy Smith, Hedon

Ryan Gardiner, Goole

Susan Hickson Marsay, MBE, Hornsea

Chairman’s Sport Award

Talented Performer Category

Karen Turner, Driffield

Luca Lamplough, Hedon

Owen Garsides, Cottingham

Team/Club Category

Beverley Braves

Driffield Lawn Tennis Club

Eastrington Sports Club

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Chairman, Coun Linda Bayram, will present the awards at an event taking place in May and said: ‘’As we mark the 25th anniversary of the Chairman’s Awards, it is truly inspiring to see the remarkable achievements and dedication of our nominees.

‘’We are proud to celebrate their efforts, and I very much look forward to announcing the winners.’’

Visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/chairmansawardsor more information and to see previous winners.

