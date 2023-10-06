Sh!t-faced Shakespeare: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Spa performance
A theatre company like no other, Sh!t-faced Shakespeare® takes a seven some of professional actors, a Shakespearean script and throws a bucket-load of booze into the mix.
The show is coming to Scarborough Spa this evening, Friday, October 6 and doors open at 6.30pm. The perfroamnce will begin at 7.30pm.
Having performed multiple sell-out runs at Leicester Square Theatre, Edinburgh, Brighton, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth, Canberra, Sydney, Boston, Austin, Atlanta and Minnesota, this merry band of drunkards have travelled the globe spilling pints of laughter wherever they hang their codpieces.
Each night before the show, one designated actor is given four hours to “wet their whistle” by consuming as much alcohol as they can get their hands on. Already a smash-hit, internationally-acclaimed, award-winning phenomenon, the revolving cast will then give Shakespeare’s famous play their signature Sh!t-faced twist as they attempt to navigate this comic tale of misunderstandings, love and deception.
This is Shakespearean theatre as you’ve never experienced it before.
Tickets are still on sale for tonight’s performance and can be purchased here.