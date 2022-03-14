Side Oven Bakery raises lots of dough for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

The team at Side Oven Bakery were delighted to announce they have managed to raise more than £800 on Saturday.

Side Oven pledged to donate all proceeds from all baked goods that were sold on Saturday (March 12).

A Side Oven spokesperson said: “The support from local people and customers was phenomenal!

“More than 400 croissants were baked amongst many bread loaves, cheese straws, focaccia and Mediterranean breads.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Side Oven team thanked all the customers and local people who supported the fundraising day.

“All the bakers donated their time to allow as much as possible to be donated to this worthy cause.

“We want to thank our loyal customers and local people who helped support this day, helping us to raise such a large amount.

“As a small local business it is amazing to be able to achieve this and to ultimately help the people of Ukraine.