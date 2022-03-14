Side Oven Bakery raises lots of dough for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal
The Side Oven Bakery at Foston raised more than £800 for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal through a special charity bake day.
Side Oven pledged to donate all proceeds from all baked goods that were sold on Saturday (March 12).
A Side Oven spokesperson said: “The support from local people and customers was phenomenal!
“More than 400 croissants were baked amongst many bread loaves, cheese straws, focaccia and Mediterranean breads.
“All the bakers donated their time to allow as much as possible to be donated to this worthy cause.
“We want to thank our loyal customers and local people who helped support this day, helping us to raise such a large amount.
“As a small local business it is amazing to be able to achieve this and to ultimately help the people of Ukraine.
“All monies raised will be donated to the Just Giving Page organised by the #CookforUkraine appeal. All proceeds from the #Cookforukraine appeal will be directed to UNICEF’s UK Ukraine Appeal, supporting children and families.”