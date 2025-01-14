Signage upgrade for ancient rights of way in the Howardian Hills
The scenic 79 square mile National Landscape boasts nearly 200 miles of footpaths and bridleways. Many of them date back hundreds, or even thousands of years.
Now a scheme has seen 60 new signs installed to help walkers, horse riders and cyclists find their way across the ancient terrain.
It is part of a joint effort by the Howardian Hills National Landscape and North Yorkshire Council’s Countryside Access Service.
Tony Croser, from the Howardian Hills National Landscape, said: “These paths have been trodden by people going between villages, churches and farms for centuries.
“They remain a treasured feature of the English countryside.
“However a survey by our volunteers revealed many of the old signs were in a poor state of repair. In some cases they had simply vanished altogether. So this is a very timely move.”
The signs have been crafted from English oak, engraved with route information and the Howardian Hills' new logo.
They were made in the workshop of Taylor’s Ltd, based in Pickering.
Councillor Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for public rights of way, said: “It’s great to see us working in partnership with the Howardian Hills team and the fantastic volunteers who have made this happen. This enables additional information to be included on roadside signposts, which aids the public in identifying routes whilst promoting the National Landscape.”
Earlier this year the Howardian Hills National Landscape replaced a number of decaying road signs and village nameplates with traditionally designed metal ones. It is part of an ongoing project of renewing path and street signage that contributes to the area's character.
In addition new look boundary signs have also just been unveiled welcoming visitors. That follows a major review of designated landscapes which saw England's Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) renamed as National Landscapes in 2023.
Tony Croser added: “The rights of way signs look great and besides being a navigational aid they are a thing of beauty in themselves.”
