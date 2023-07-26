News you can trust since 1882
Silver Renault Kangoo stolen from Scarborough's Cromwell Road

A silver Renault Kangoo was stolen from Cromwell Road in Scarborough overnight between 10.30pm on Sunday July 23 and 10am the next day.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th Jul 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read

The registration of the vehicle is YG56 SGZ.

North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any information about the theft or know where the vehicle is now, email [email protected] or iIf you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Please quote reference 12230137517 when passing on information to the police.

