Sinfonia Viva orchestra to deliver ‘School of BaRock’ concert at Bridlington Spa later this month
Royal Philharmonic Society winning orchestra Sinfonia Viva will deliver an evening of music at Bridlington Spa on Friday, March 25.
The concert promises to be a hugely creative combination of rock and classical.
The event is part of Classically Yours, which aims to engage new audiences by addressing the inequalities of opportunity to access high quality live orchestral music in the East Riding.
A spokesman for the event said: “From whimsical to romantic, this concert will take the audience on a journey through some of the most celebrated French repertoire and will include the world premiere of a new piece written by members of the local community.
“The concert will include performances from Kingsmill Special School, Martongate School and Stamford Bridge Community Choir.”
Tickets (adults £8, children £6) are available by calling Bridlington Spa Box Office on 01262 678258 or via BridSpa.com.