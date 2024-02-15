Singer Dionne Warwick brings brand new show to Scarborough Spa

Dionne Warwick is coming to Scarborough Spa.

This will be the very first time that Dionne will perform her brand-new show in front of a live audience.

Taking excerpts from her critically acclaimed documentary Don't Make Me Over, her new show of the same name will take you on a musical journey from her humble beginnings as a gospel singer in New Jersey, USA, to superstardom making her one of the most recognisable and successful female voices of our time.

The six-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist said: “I’m so thrilled to be coming back to the UK and bringing a brand-new show to my fans.

"I’ll be sharing stories and personal anecdotes from my life along with footage from my recent documentary, Don’t Make Me Over.

"And of course, I’ll be singing some of my favourite songs from my career.”

The UK tour will preview at Scarborough Spa, Grand Hall on Saturday May 4 before heading to Gateshead on Sunday May 5.

The evening will feature live performance of many of hits and a salute to her unimpeachable catalogue of music including a selection of classic Warwick/Burt Bacharach/Hal David songs such as I Say A Little Prayer, Do You Know The Way To San Jose and Walk On By.

Dionne will be joined on stage with interviewer Dave Wooley, her band plus a multimedia set up with screen which will show highlights from Dionne’s award-winning documentary Don’t Make Me Over by Dave Wooley.

Dionne ranks among the 40 biggest hit makers of the entire rock era (1955-1999), based on the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles Charts.

She is one of the most-charted female vocalists of all time, with 56 of her singles making the Billboard Hot 100 between 1962 and 1998, and 80 singles making all Billboard charts combined.