Singer-songwriter JP Cooper joins Gregory Porter at Scarborough Open Air Theatre show - here's how to get tickets

A two-time Grammy award winning jazz sensation, Porter headlines to TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Monday July 1 – and it is announced today he will be joined on the night by JP Cooper.

Manchester-born JP Cooper has written hundreds of songs as a solo artist as well as with a wide variety of collaborators, a couple of which became global hits.

Perfect Strangers with Jonas Blue has more than two billion worldwide streams to date, and his own September Song is now closing in on one billion worldwide streams, not to mention a handful of his own songs streaming in the hundreds of millions.

JP Cooper.

And he’s ticked all the boxes when it comes to music industry milestones.

The singer-songwriter’s 2017 debut album Raised Under Grey Skies has sold more than 1.5 million copies while his 18 million monthly listeners across streaming platforms have contributed to almost six billion total streams and counting.

JP has built a successful international solo career based on a combination of pure songcraft and relentless graft and with a new album due to be released this year, audiences can expect to experience an incredible night of live talent.

Speaking about heading to Scarborough, JP Cooper said: "I’m so so excited to have been asked to join Gregory Porter on a few of his outdoor UK performances this summer.

Gregory Porter.

"My wife and I have been huge fans for a long while now so it’s an honour to be invited to perform with such an amazing artist.

“These shows are in such beautiful settings, what a way to spend a summer evening.

"I’m very grateful for opportunities like this. I’ll look forward to seeing you all there.”

Gregory Porter is regarded as his generation's most soulful jazz singer-songwriter.

His last five albums have all reached the UK Top 10, with Take Me To The Alley (2016), Nat King Cole & Me (2017) and All Rise (2020) hitting the Top Five.

The seven-time GRAMMY nominee has amassed cumulative streams of 1.6 billion and counting.

Since breaking through almost a decade ago with Liquid Spirit, Gregory has become a beloved part of the British cultural firmament. The Californian cat-in-the-hat has played at numerous festivals, including Glastonbury, where he wowed the Pyramid Stage, and Radio 2’s Live in Hyde Park.

The dance music world loves Gregory, too.

Claptone’s remix of his classic track Liquid Spirit became the hit of summer 2015.

Gregory’s latest release, Still Rising, is an exquisite collection of musical delights, including a selection of brand-new songs, covers, duets, and beloved favourites from throughout his career.

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk to buy your tickets.

JP Cooper and Gregory Porter join artists including Tom Jones, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Bill Bailey, Paul Weller, Fatboy Slim, Deacon Blue, JLS, Gregory Porter, Madness, Jess Glynne, Status Quo – read our interview with Francis Rossi, Busted and Johnny Marr and The Charlatans among headliners announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2024.