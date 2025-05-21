Sinnington Hunt supports ‘brilliant’ Yorkshire charities

Sinnington Point to Point at Duncombe Park - Image: Tom Milburn Photography

Sinnington Hunt’s season ended on a high with a packed programme of events raising over £2,500 for local charities.

Among the good causes set to benefit are Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Ryedale Special Families, the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution and Jack Berry House in Malton, which provides specialist facilities and treatment for injured jockeys.

The funds were raised through special events, including the Sinnington Point to Point at Duncombe Park. This popular race day celebrated its fiftieth year in 2025.

Sinnington’s fifth annual clay shooting day also raised funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance. The event, held near Kirkby Moorside, saw 30 teams of four participants battling it out for the honour of best shot.

Sinnington Hunt annual clay shooting day 2025

Tom Holt, Chairman of the Sinnington Hunt, said: “Our supporters organise a range of different activities throughout the year for the benefit of local charities, in particular Yorkshire Air Ambulance, which is a brilliant organisation.

“Everyone in the region has either benefited directly or knows someone who has received assistance from Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Their ability to access remote areas of the countryside, treat people at the scene and airlift people to hospital where necessary is an absolute life-saver.”

The clay shooting day began with breakfast rolls and ended with a two-course lunch, after five challenging drives designed to test even the best shots.

The winning team, the Myton Masqueraders, were awarded a small trophy in recognition of their shooting prowess.

The Sinnington Hunt practises trail hunting and is a member of the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA).

Trail hunting does not involve pursuit of any animal. Instead, the hounds are trained to follow a pre-laid scent trail, preserving the traditions, skills and employment associated with hunting, while remaining in full compliance with the Hunting Act 2004.

BHSA members sign up to a code of conduct and uphold the highest standards of welfare for the horses and hounds involved in the sport.

Every year the trail hunting community raises tens of thousands of pounds for charitable causes. In a recent six-month period 92 different charities benefited to the tune of £460,000 raised by members of BHSA-registered hunts.