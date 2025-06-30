Sir Alan Ayckbourn, one of Britain’s most celebrated playwrights, will feature at the inaugural Whitby Lit Fest.

The award-winning playwright joins the festival’s headline authors already announced, the blockbuster thriller writer Lee Child and the broadcaster, barrister and author, Rob Rinder.

Around 40 authors are expected to take part in the literary event, hosted in venues across the town, from November 6 to 9.

The Olivier and Tony Award winning playwright has written 91 full-length plays, many of which have been produced in London's West End and New York as well as around the world.

Sir Alan Ayckbourn pictured in his garden. picture: Tony Bartholomew.

His plays have been translated into more than 35 languages.

Sir Alan said: “I am delighted to be a part of the inaugural Whitby Literary Festival.

"A new festival is especially welcome.

"In this age of quick-fire verbal and visual digital communication, it’s more important than ever to celebrate and savour the leisure of the written word.”

Whitby Lit Fest is set to welcome, insets, Rob Rinder and Lee Child.

As an acclaimed director, Sir Alan has worked extensively in the West End and at the National Theatre.

He was the Artistic Director of the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, from 1972 to 2009.

Now in his 66th year as a playwright, Sir Alan continues to write and premiere work from his home in Scarborough, where he remains closely associated with the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

His latest work, Earth Angel, will premiere there this September.

Kate Fenton, Patron of the festival and a former producer of BBC Radio 4’s Bookshelf, will interview Sir Alan on stage at the festival.

Kate said: “Not many book festivals can boast of having one of the world’s most celebrated dramatists living just down the road.

"We can, though.

"And Alan Ayckbourn, in person, is as funny as his plays – and as penetrating about human nature.

"In plays, he flips uproarious comedy into tears within a heartbeat; in conversation he’s fascinating about the nuts and bolts of his craft.

"Also, about what has kept this Londoner anchored up here in the North for nearly seventy years.

"Roll on November!”

Ayckbourn’s major successes include Absurd Person Singular (1972), Bedroom Farce (1975), Woman in Mind (1985), and Private Fears in Public Places (2004).

The Whitby Lit Fest aims to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, bringing together authors, playwrights, poets, and readers for a weekend of events, conversations, and performances.

Lois Kirtlan, Committee Chair of the Whitby Lit Fest, said: “From the haunting ruins of Whitby Abbey to its rich history of storytelling, Whitby is ripe for its own literary festival.

"The coastal town is famed for its dramatic coastline, gothic heritage, and literary ties to Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

"It’s a fitting backdrop to inspire authors and book lovers alike.”