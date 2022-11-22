Theodore Bland, six, wrote to Sir David Attenborough using a prize he won at Filey Infants School.

Theodore had been awarded Star Of The Week for showing good listening and having a sensible week in school.

As a reward, he got to choose a prize and the six-year-old chose a dinosaur-printed writing set so he could write to Sir David Attenborough.

Sir David Attenborough has delighted a young Scarborough fan with a letter. (Sir David Photo by Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images).

Theodore said that he is a “very big fan of David Attenborough", and has corresponded with him before.

The Cayton youngster asked Sir David ‘how many T-Rex bones have explorers found?’.

Sir David replied telling him that he wasn’t sure of the exact amount, but it was ”certainly over a 100”.

Theo’s mother, Katie Bland, said: “I was really happy [that David replied] as it really made Theo’s day, knowing that he went to the effort to reply means a lot as it's so nice to have the encouragement for the younger generation to love the earth.”

The first part of the letter recieved by Theodore Bland.

The six-year-old has watched Sir David Attenborough on the television since he was a baby and has always had a love for animals - but particularly dinosaurs. His favourite dinosaur is an Ankylosaurus because “it's the biggest armoured dinosaur” .

Theodore sees himself as the next budding explorer and always wants to go on an adventure and is always willing to look after and learn about the world.

When he grows up, he wants to either be a fossil hunter, scientist, inventor or scuba diver.

Miss Bland says: “I can see him achieving this if he never stops asking his wonderful questions and showing his gratitude for the earth.

The second half of the letter recieved by Theodore Bland.