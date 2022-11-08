Sir Greg Knight MP pays tribute to charming man and delightful friend Leslie Phillips

Sir Greg Knight MP has paid tribute to charming man and delightful friend Leslie Phillips

He was one of Britain’s best loved actors and had been close friends with Sir Greg for nearly 20 years.

Born in 1924, Leslie Phillips mainly worked in light comedy roles.

Sir Greg said: “With his seductive voice and a trademark catchphrases “I say,” “Hello” and “Ding Dong”, he became a firm favourite in comedy films of the 1950s and 1960s and continued acting well into his eighties.

“Leslie’s achievements were recognised in 2008 when he was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE)."

In 2013 Sir Greg attended his marriage to Zara Carr.

He had four children from a previous marriage.

Sir Greg added: “I am deeply saddened by this news and my thoughts are with Leslie’s widow Zara and his children.

“Leslie was a charming man, a delightful friend and a unique comedy actor. The public loved him.

“Until recently, he was a big supporter of the Parliamentary Historic Vehicles Group which I chair, and he livened up many a dinner at the House of Commons with his fascinating anecdotes from his life on the screen, which were very much appreciated and enjoyed by MPs, peers and other guests.