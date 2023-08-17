Sir Michael Parkinson: Tributes pour in for iconic BBC chat show host and former president of Scarborough Cricket Club following his death, aged 88
A minute’s silence was held in honour of Sir Michael before today’s Metro Bank One Day Cup match between Yorkshire and Hampshire.
The iconic chat show host, who was born in Barnsley, was a huge fan of cricket.
He was instrumental in the success of the Scarborough Cricket Festival, bringing international star names to the town in the 1970s and 80s.
Darren Gough, managing director of cricket for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, who was a close friend of Sir Michael, said: “He was a Barnsley boy, like myself, and it was an absolute pleasure to know him and his family.
“We are all devastated here at Yorkshire and thoughts of everyone at the club are with Sir Michael’s family and friends at this sad time.”