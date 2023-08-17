Sir Michael Parkinson passed away on Wednesday, August 16, aged 88. Photo: SWPix.com / The Yorkshire County Cricket Club

A minute’s silence was held in honour of Sir Michael before today’s Metro Bank One Day Cup match between Yorkshire and Hampshire.

The iconic chat show host, who was born in Barnsley, was a huge fan of cricket.

He was instrumental in the success of the Scarborough Cricket Festival, bringing international star names to the town in the 1970s and 80s.

Darren Gough, managing director of cricket for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, who was a close friend of Sir Michael, said: “He was a Barnsley boy, like myself, and it was an absolute pleasure to know him and his family.