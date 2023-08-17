News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Sir Michael Parkinson: Tributes pour in for iconic BBC chat show host and former president of Scarborough Cricket Club following his death, aged 88

Tributes have been paid to Sir Michael Parkinson, a former president of Scarborough Cricket Club, who died last night (Wednesday) aged 88 following a short illness.
By Dominic Brown
Published 17th Aug 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 15:39 BST
Sir Michael Parkinson passed away on Wednesday, August 16, aged 88. Photo: SWPix.com / The Yorkshire County Cricket ClubSir Michael Parkinson passed away on Wednesday, August 16, aged 88. Photo: SWPix.com / The Yorkshire County Cricket Club
Sir Michael Parkinson passed away on Wednesday, August 16, aged 88. Photo: SWPix.com / The Yorkshire County Cricket Club

A minute’s silence was held in honour of Sir Michael before today’s Metro Bank One Day Cup match between Yorkshire and Hampshire.

The iconic chat show host, who was born in Barnsley, was a huge fan of cricket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was instrumental in the success of the Scarborough Cricket Festival, bringing international star names to the town in the 1970s and 80s.

Darren Gough, managing director of cricket for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, who was a close friend of Sir Michael, said: “He was a Barnsley boy, like myself, and it was an absolute pleasure to know him and his family.

“We are all devastated here at Yorkshire and thoughts of everyone at the club are with Sir Michael’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Related topics:BBCYorkshireBarnsleyHampshire