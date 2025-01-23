Sir Nigel Gresley returning to North York Moors Railway for special services

Sir Nigel Gresley steaming along. picture: John Potter

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway will be welcoming back one of Britain’s icons from the golden age of steam, No. 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley, in March.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On March 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29 & 30, the steam locomotive will be in action between Pickering and Grosmont for a selection of special services.

Two round-trip services will operate between Pickering and Grosmont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service 1 departs Pickering at 10:30am and returns from Grosmont at noon, while Service 2 departs Pickering at 1.30pm and returns from Grosmont at 3.10pm.

Sir Nigel Gresley. picture: Anthony Smith

This carefully planned schedule ensures plenty of time for passengers to enjoy the journey and the beautiful scenery along the heritage line.

No. 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley is a renowned member of the LNER A4 Pacific class, designed by the celebrated railway engineer, Sir Nigel Gresley.

Built at Doncaster works, No. 4498 ‘Sir Nigel Gresley’ entered service in 1937 following a naming ceremony at Marylebone station on November 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the 100th Gresley Pacific built by the London and North Eastern Railway.

Nick Simpson, head of mechanical engineering at the NYMR, said: “Sir Nigel Gresley is not just a locomotive; it’s a masterpiece of engineering that represents an era of innovation and national pride.

"We are delighted to have this iconic engine back at the NYMR, allowing visitors to witness its power firsthand as part of our Railway 200 celebrations.”

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/gresley to find out more and to book tickets.