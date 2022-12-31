Residents and staff from HICA group care homes put on the show at the Freedom Centre in Hull. The performance was full of popular song and dance routines for an audience of 125 people.

The care homes which took part in the show included: Red House in Bridlington, Wilton Lodge, Isaac Robinson Court and Elm Tree Court - all based in Hull - as well as Sunningdale Court in Scunthorpe and Louth-based The Wolds Care Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbara, a resident at The Wolds Care Centre, said: “We rehearsed for weeks to make sure we put on a performance of a lifetime to the audience which included our family and friends too.

Elm Tree Court choir performing with five other care homes at Freedom Centre in Hull.

“I had such a great time and will be reliving the experience for weeks to come!

“All our hard work paid off and it was great to be there up on the stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleven acts took the stage and the HICA group’s SHINE committee put on a surprise performance of Bucks Fizz’s “Making your mind up” in drag.

Terry Peel, CEO at HICA Group, said: “This was a fantastic local community event which our residents and staff members put their heart and soul into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was fabulous to showcase the talents of our residents and, most importantly, see them thrive on the stage, before an appreciative audience.