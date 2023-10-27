Six-year-old Scarborough RNLI crew relative raises £600 cycling the Cinder Track

Six-year-old Sebastian Humphries, completed a sponsored bike ride from Scarborough to Ravenscar and back, raising £600 for the station. (Pic: RNLI / Lauren Tomlinson)

Sebastian’s achievement even more heartfelt is that he is also the four-time great-grandson of John Sheader, who was a coxswain at Scarborough RNLI who sadly was one of the three crew who died during the ECJR disaster on 8 December 1954.

The Cinder Trail route links Scarborough and Whitby and is part of the former railway line, and Sebastian cycled from Scarborough to Ravenscar and back, which is 33.8km (21 miles).

Sebastian spoke about his inspiration to raise money for the station: “I wanted to raise money for Scarborough RNLI as I feel they are real heroes as they save so many lives and teach everyone how to be safe in the water.

"My four-time great-granddad died saving people’s lives on the lifeboat, so I have a close family connection to them. Hopefully, the money I raised can help buy new equipment to keep the crew members at sea to keep doing a great job and saving lives.”

Lauren Tomlinson, Sebastian’s mum commented: “Super proud of my biggest boy, cycling all the way to Ravenscar and back to raise money for Scarborough RNLI.”

The station has held an annual memorial service at St Mary's Church since 1954, to remember Sebastian's four-time great-granddad and his two crew mates from the Scarborough lifeboat family who gave their lives to save others at sea. It is held on the Sunday closest to the day of the E.C.J.R. disaster.

Roger Buxton, Scarborough RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager commented: "We are incredibly grateful to Sebastian. It's a brilliant achievement, both in the bravery he has shown undertaking the 21-mile bike ride at such a young age, but also in raising £600.