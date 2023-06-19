Mr Swain has become a qualified skateboard teacher

Run by Ryan Swain, who spearheaded the #Rescuetheramp campaign and rebuilt Norton & Malton Skatepark last summer, the skate school has been running for 4 weeks, and has visited Norton and Malton, Thornton Le Dale and Kirkbymoorside Skateparks and seen children of all ages and sexes come together to learn how to get rolling and ride a skateboard.

Mr Swain is now a professional and accredited Skateboard GB Coach and is offering his professional services to not only teach lessons, train and coach skaters of all capabilities individually and professionally but also get them ready for national competitions and qualifiers.

He is also trying to encourage and teach young people about good etiquette and the proper use of the facilities.

Ryan Swain working with youngsters at the skate park

Mr Swain said: "The skate school is a really rewarding and happy place, I have been working closely with young people from across the area recently and they never fail to amaze me.

"I have been working strongly on boosting their confidence and trying to encourage them but also getting them to encourage the other people in their classes.

"Self-belief and commitment are two major things in skateboarding and it is a great discipline to have.

"The classes are great for all capabilities and are not just about skateboarding but also about self belief and empowerment.

Listening to instructions

"I love working with the youngsters and seeing their skills develop each week, the idea is to create a whole new skate scene and create a new generational movement through sport locally."

The skate school plans to hold a special camp in the summer holidays which is guaranteed to get youngsters riding a skateboard and developing their skills across Ryedale, and is looking at branching out into York, Scarborough and the surrounding areas across the holidays.

The school isn't just fun, it's a shreducation, said Mr Swain.

