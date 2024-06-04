Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Action sports enthusiasts are set to descend upon Norton & Malton Skatepark in a brand new free event for the Ryedale area, Skatefest 2024.

The event on Saturday July 27 will attract professional riders from around the UK, along with competitions, live music and bands, street art demonstrations, free skate lessons and artisan stalls as well as some food and drink stalls.

It has been organised by Ryedale Skate School owner Ryan Swain with support from Norton and Malton Town Councils, Mayor of Norton Di Keal and Cllr Martin Brampton with help from the skatepark committee.

Ryan will be doing taster sessions with Ryedale Skate School for free on the day to try to encourage new skaters to use the facilities safely.

Skatefest 2024 is on the way to Norton and Malton Skatepark.

Bands and DJs are still to be confirmed but will see a roster of acts from the area taking to stage to play live while the action sports take place.

A full itinerary of the day will be going up on Ryedale Skate Schools Facebook page www.facebook.com/ryedaleskateschool nearer the time.

Ryan said: “This is going to be absolutely fantastic for our local community and has been something the area has needed for a long time, to bind local youth and action sports enthusiasts and music lovers together.

“If anyone wants to offer sponsorship of their services, is a stall or a vendor and would like to attend and be apart of our day then please get in touch.

“It’s free and everybody is welcome.”