Skatefest 2024 heading to Ryedale area - with professional riders, live music, street art and more
The event on Saturday July 27 will attract professional riders from around the UK, along with competitions, live music and bands, street art demonstrations, free skate lessons and artisan stalls as well as some food and drink stalls.
It has been organised by Ryedale Skate School owner Ryan Swain with support from Norton and Malton Town Councils, Mayor of Norton Di Keal and Cllr Martin Brampton with help from the skatepark committee.
Ryan will be doing taster sessions with Ryedale Skate School for free on the day to try to encourage new skaters to use the facilities safely.
Bands and DJs are still to be confirmed but will see a roster of acts from the area taking to stage to play live while the action sports take place.
A full itinerary of the day will be going up on Ryedale Skate Schools Facebook page www.facebook.com/ryedaleskateschool nearer the time.
Ryan said: “This is going to be absolutely fantastic for our local community and has been something the area has needed for a long time, to bind local youth and action sports enthusiasts and music lovers together.
“If anyone wants to offer sponsorship of their services, is a stall or a vendor and would like to attend and be apart of our day then please get in touch.
“It’s free and everybody is welcome.”
This event is free and will take place from 11am.