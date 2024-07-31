Skatefest makes its debut in Yorkshire town and hailed a huge success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of skateboarders and extreme sports fans fled to Malton, North Yorkshire this weekend to take part in the first ever Skatefest event held and organised by Ryedale Skate School owner Ryan Swain in memory of Harry Taylor Robinson.

Hundreds of skateboarders and extreme sports fans came to Norton at the weekend for the first ever Skatefest event held in memory of a young fan.

Organised by Ryedale Skate School owner Ryan Swain, the day-long event was held at Norton and Malton Skatepark in memory of Harry Taylor Robinson .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry, who lived at Thorpe Bassett with his mum Annabel, sister Gaby and brother Alex, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2019 and passed away the following year when he was only 14.

Sam Bamber wins the skateboarding vert comp

Ryan said the day was hailed a fantastic success and had a brilliant turn out from the community seeing hundreds of skaters and families who had travelled from across the country to showcase their skills and talents.

He said: "There was an array of exceptional live music provided by local bands and musicians including Hunter Gatherer, Wired, Raspberry Jam, Shindig, and live DJ's Lukey-G, Callum Russell, TDX, Swag, The Layman, Ashley Noble and Lee Jefferson. A street art demo took place from the very talented Ben Walgate who paid tribute by painting a very special mural of Harry live as the event unfolded throughout the day.

"We also fitted a blue commemorative plaque so Harry’s legacy will be always live on the Norton & Malton Skatepark through Ryedale Skate School and the youngsters of the area."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan added: "We had artisan stalls from some local crafters, food and drink provided by LSK catering and an incredible raffle and tombola which my fiancee Sam and mother Deborah did a wonderful job of organising.

Graffiti mural of Harry Taylor Robinson which was done live by Ben Walgate

"A huge thank you to all the sponsors of the event who gifted produce for the competitions, FAR Skate Foundation | Skatelite, Mongo Skates, Karma Skateboards, Taulus, Maple Lab Fingerboards, Dickies, etnies, Deez Nutz, Skate Warehouse, Topia Wheels, Grandad Skateboards, King Ramps, Bott Boards

"A special thank you to local businesses who donated raffle prizes - Direct Imaging Supplies Ltd, Em Hodgson Tattoos, Tyke 2000, Meghan's hair salon, Emily Slater (Ryedale Ear Clinic) Florios, Leoni's, Da Elia, Mark Russ Wilson at WW Roofing, The Palace cinema, Kemps General Store & Bookshop, Marnie Jean Boutique Preloved Clothing, El Gringos, Derwent Arms, Anoif Photography, Magical Party Surprise, SOTA Hairdressing, Istanbul barbers, The Beauty Shed, Yorkshire Arboretum, The Topiary Tree Florist.

"The money raised will go towards the skatepark, future events and free lessons for children in the area with Ryedale Skate School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan said: "Thank you also to Harrison Hire & Sales and Will Waltham Roofline & GRP specialists for contributing funds to pay for the paramedic and first aid team, thank you to Malton & Norton Lions Club for volunteering yesterday and helping out, thank you to Norton Town Council for giving me permission to run the event and to Andre Taylor for believing in me to run the event and a special thanks to Jack Dobson at Dobo Music and Jake for providing the sound and PA."

Scarborough band Raspberry Jam played live

Ryan said there was already a big public outcry for the event to come back next year and talks wer already in place.

He added: "A special thank you to anyone we may have missed, which is a total accident if so and last of all to everybody for turning out and celebrating live music and action sports with us at our skatepark and supporting the event. Harry’s legacy can now live on through the skatepark and future generations learning how to use it and get the same enjoyment he once had from it when he was alive."