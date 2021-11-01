Graham and Fiona Ratcliffe, of the Construction Skills Village, and Gerry Doherty, of Termrin Construction.

Yorkshire-based Termrim Construction has given 24 packs of Priory Red facing-bricks in support of the training programmes and new developments at the site.

Graham Ratcliffe, managing director of Northern Regeneration which runs the skills village at the former High Eastfield Farm, said: “We appreciate this gift from Termrim and all the great support that we receive from our partners.”

“The bricks will be used to support the development of three small eco bungalows on-site which are being constructed to train and upskill individuals, trades people and apprentices in green skills.”

“This training will help individuals understand the techniques on how to retrofit older properties and to install new technologies such as air source heat pumps and photovoltaic solar panels.”

The bungalows will be built alongside two proposed eco showhomes which will help to show the appliance of green constructions skills and methods.

Gerry Doherty, Construction Manager at Termrim Construction, said: “We are delighted to support such a worthwhile initiative, with our donation helping to upskill builders and apprentices in green skills on-site and gain valuable hands-on site experience.”

“We are pleased to be supporting the skills village, which is a fantastic local initiative bringing the construction industry and education closer together.”

“We hope our donation will help contribute towards the valuable work they are doing training the next generation of construction workers and promoting the skills required for building sustainable and eco-friendly homes.”

The bricks were provided by Termrim’s teams at its Mill Meadows, Filey and Scarborough’s Lady Edith’s sites.

Termrim Construction delivers multi-million-pound projects across the North and Midlands, including assisted living, public and private sector housing, restoration and renovation and commercial developments.