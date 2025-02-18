Skills4Word team giving village church at Ugthorpe, near, Whitby, a makeover

The interior of St Anne's Church in Ugthorpe, near Whitby, gets a paint job.

The NYC Skills4Work Team have been busy in Ugthorpe painting the interior of St Anne’s Church Hall and carrying out some minor repairs.

The work to the hall has been a huge task and it is hoped, will make an enormous difference to those using the hall.

The Skills4Work Team members have also been painting interior walls at St Hedda’s RC Church in Egton Bridge, which is part of the Postgate Parishes, along with St Anne’s Church.

Ugthorpe and Hutton Mulgrave Parish Council thank the Skills4Work team for their efforts, as well as Anglo American which sponsors the team to undertake jobs in the local communities.

St Anne’s Church Hall holds various events.

On Saturday March 1, from 10am to 2pm, there is a craft fair, with proceeds going to The Friends of the Holy Land, a charity that helps Christian families in the Holy Land.

If anyone wishes to hire the hall, please contact Fr Roger Guiver on 01947 897210.